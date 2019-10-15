Russian and U.S. defence ministers discuss Syria by phone - Interfax

Defence ministers of Russia and the United States have spoken about the situation in Syria over the phone, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a statement by the Russian military.

The ministers discussed Syria days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces away from the conflict area, allowing Russia-backed Syrian forces to deploy deep inside territory held by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces south of the Turkish frontier.

