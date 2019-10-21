Lebanon approves 2020 budget with 0.6% deficit - Hariri

Lebanon's government approved a 2020 budget envisaging a deficit of 0.6% of gross domestic product, with banks set to participate in the deficit-reduction through an amount of 5.1 trillion Lebanese pounds ($3.4 billion), Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday.

The government also approved a wider set of reforms including halving the salaries of members of parliament and ministers, Hariri said.

