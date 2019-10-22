Mirchi 'aide' held in money-laundering case sent to ED custody

A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent a close aide of gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who was an associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, to the Enforcement Directorate custody till October 24. Humayun Merchant was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here on Monday night, according to the central probe agency.

He was produced before PMLA judge P Rajvaidya, who remand him to ED custody till October 24. Merchant is being probed by ED in connection with illegal real-estate deals of Mirchi, who died in London in 2013, and his family.

The agency arrested two other people in this case earlier this month. Last week, ED had grilled senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel in the case.

