UK lawmakers reject Brexit law timetable, putting Oct. 31 exit in doubt

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 00:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal on Tuesday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.

Lawmakers voted by 322 to 308 against the so-called programme motion, under which the government had proposed to pass the legislation at an accelerated speed. Many lawmakers said it did not give them enough time to scrutinise such an important bill.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
