Estonia launches separate Swedbank money laundering investigation

Estonia's police and prosecutor have launched a separate criminal investigation of Swedbank over alleged money laundering in 2011-2017, the state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. "Based on the current information Estonia was possibly used as a transit country in a money-laundering scheme," it said in a statement.

Estonia has earlier said its investigation of Swedbank activities were part of an investigation into Danske Bank money laundering in Estonia. Swedbank was not immediately available to comment.

Also Read: Rallying-Estonian Tanak wins world championship

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)