International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:52 IST
UPDATE 3-North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says
Image Credit: Flickr

North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military. The two "unidentified projectiles" were fired Thursday afternoon from South Phyongan Province, in the center of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Japanese authorities said that they and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the land. "Objects that appeared to be ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea," Japan's defense ministry said in a statement. "They did not land within our territory."

The American airbase at Misawa, 700 miles (1,127 km) north of Tokyo, posted a "real-world missile alert" and urged personnel to seek shelter, before later issuing an "all clear." The afternoon launch timing was a departure from this year's string of tests, which usually took place around dawn.

It also occurred on the day that South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the funeral of his mother, who died on Tuesday. In a message delivered via the border village of Panmunjom late on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had expressed "deep condolences" and "consolation" over Moon's loss, Moon's office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed military source who said that movements of transporter erector launchers (TEL), used to fire missiles, had been detected in North Korea. South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency meeting after the launch on Thursday, and expressed its concern about what it called "short-range projectiles."

"Our military is maintaining a readiness posture while tracking and monitoring related developments in preparation for another launch," the JCS said in a statement after the launches on Thursday. Kim Dong-yup, a former navy officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said the launches could be a so-called "running test fire" of a recently developed multiple-rocket system, with the aim of fine-tuning the system for full production.

RISING TENSIONS Relations between the two Koreas have cooled since a flurry of personal meetings between Moon and Kim last year, and denuclearisation negotiations between North Korea and the United States appear stalled.

On Sunday, North Korea said there had been no progress in North Korea-United States relations. Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, and in the Sunday statement, a senior North Korean official said it would be a mistake for the United States to ignore that deadline.

North Korea has tested several new missile designs this year, including a new submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from a platform in the sea on Oct. 2. It says the missiles are necessary to defend against new warplanes and weapons acquired by South Korea, including the advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet.

North Korea has also accused the United States and South Korea of continuing hostile policies, including military drills. On Monday, South Korea began its annual Hoguk military exercises, which it says are for self-defense.

North Korean state media, however, blasted the drill as practice for invading the North, and said: "South Korean military warmongers are driving the situation into an extreme one." American officials have played down recent tests, saying they were short-range missiles.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Japan searching for North Korean fishing boat reported to have sunk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet continues engaging stakeholders and report back on e-tolls

Cabinet has resolved that further work needs to be undertaken in answering the challenges posed by the options identified on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project GFIP, which incorporates electronic tolling e-tolls.The Minis...

U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces SDF military source and a Reu...

IIT Delhi researchers developing technology for rapid diagnosis by reducing antibacterial resistance

Researchers at IIT Delhi are working on a technology to devise diagnostic solutions for combating the problem of antimicrobial resistance to enable rapid diagnosis of bacterial infection and guide clinical decision making. According to the ...

French finance minister says Peugeot-Fiat deal "good news" for France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire gave his blessing to the merger between national champion PSA and Italo-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler, saying the deal would be good news for France and Europe but that he would keep an eye on possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019