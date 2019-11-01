International Development News
Development News Edition

Treat PILs against odd-even scheme as representation and decide by Nov 5: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:15 IST
Treat PILs against odd-even scheme as representation and decide by Nov 5: HC
Delhi High Court (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government to treat as a representation three PILs challenging the road rationing odd-even scheme, expected to be in force in the national capital from November 4-15. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Delhi government to take a decision on the representations by November 5 and disposed of the pleas.

The bench disposed of all three petitions after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that the pleas would be treated as a representation and decisions would be taken in accordance with law, rules, and regulations as early as possible and practicable. One of the petitions by social activist Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, had alleged that the scheme was being implemented "solely for vote bank politics and spending crores of rupees in advertisement and promotion in the guise of curbing pollution".

It had claimed that the "cause and remedy was totally mismatched" as two-wheelers that cause maximum pollution were exempted, while CNG vehicles were not as it was difficult to check the CNG stickers on vehicles. "There is discrimination based on gender also," it had also alleged, referring to the exemption granted to women under the scheme.

The exemptions granted to women was challenged in the plea by Shashwat Bhardwaj, who had also questioned the rationale behind exempting vehicles of judges, MPs, ministers and heads of various statutory bodies. The third petition, by Santosh Gupta, had opposed the AAP government's decision not to exempt CNG vehicles under the scheme due to misuse of CNG stickers in the past.

The same bench had last week dismissed a similar plea against the odd-even scheme as the petition did not contain details of the road rationing policy and the petitioner had not made any representation to the government before approaching the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Olympics-Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move

Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next years Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyos governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship ...

'I stopped dancing, I'm fighting now': Hong Kong protesters take up self-defence classes

Before protests erupted across her Hong Kong hometown five months ago, 31-year-old Pino was a dancer, taking various types of evening classes for years, from jazz to hip-hop and pole.Now, the slight IT worker, who wanted to be identified on...

REFILE-Germany's Merkel likely to press for FTA in talks with Indian PM Modi

Germany is likely to urge India to restart talks on finalising a free trade agreement with the European Union during Chancellor Angela Merkels meetings with government leaders in New Delhi on Friday, two sources with knowledge told Reuters....

-- AR/AS -- Germany's Merkel likely to press for FTA in talks with Indian PM Modi

Germany is likely to urge India to restart talks on finalising a free trade agreement with the European Union during Chancellor Angela Merkels meetings with government leaders in New Delhi on Friday, two sources with knowledge told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019