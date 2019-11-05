SC asks J&K HC Juvenile Justice Committee to examine fresh allegations of detention of minors
The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the four member juvenile justice committee of Jammu and Kashmir High Court to examine afresh allegations of detention of minors by security forces in the state after abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana asked the committee to place its report as expeditiously as possible and posted the hearing for December 3.
The bench said there was a need for examining the allegations afresh as the earlier reports of the committee was not in accordance with the apex court order due to time constraints. The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of alleged illegal detention of minors in Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
