Israel's top court upholds deportation of Human Rights Watch official - lawyer

The director of the Israeli office of Human Rights Watch lost his Supreme Court appeal on Tuesday against deportation over his alleged promotion of pro-Palestinian boycotts of Israel, his lawyer said.

Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen, had contested the revocation of his work visa and denied currently supporting anti-Israel boycotts.

