International Development News
Development News Edition

Co-op bank fraud: Former Cong MLA gets police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:05 IST
Co-op bank fraud: Former Cong MLA gets police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special court on Wednesday remanded a former Congress MLA in police custody until November 13 in connection with the Rs 38.75-crore alleged loan disbursal fraud in a cooperative bank. The former legislator Ashok Dhawad, also chairman of the Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank, had surrendered himself before police on Monday, following which he was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing.

The Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act court judge Sunil Patil remanded Dhawad in police custody for a period of one week on Wednesday. Inspector Prashant Mane of EOW said Dhawad would be interrogated over his alleged involvement in the fraud.

Former board of directors, office-bearers, and some borrowers of the bank were booked by Dhantoli Police in Nagpur in May this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and criminal breach of trust besides under the MPID Act and Information Technology Act. They are accused of sanctioning unsecured loans between 2010 and 2017, Mane said.

"The accused had allegedly returned the original documents of the properties mortgaged with the bank as well as the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to those who have failed to repay loan," he said. The police officer also listed preparing fake registration documents among other irregularities allegedly committed by the accused.

The Reserve Bank had cancelled the licence of the bank on October 8 last year under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Another EOW official said the erstwhile board of directors and some office-bearers allegedly tampered with the computer records to show that the loan was disbursed to genuine borrowers.

"Prima facie, they defrauded the genuine investors to the tune of Rs 38.75 crore," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Buckingham Palace: Queen's new outfits won't use real fur

London, Nov 6 AP Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has.The palace stateme...

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA work said on Wednesday, some describing it as harassm...

Nigeria and Togo among most improved in ease of conducting biz, reveals World Bank

Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa observed developing the business atmosphere with Nigeria gaining the first position among the years top global performers. According to the World Bank Groups Doing Business Daily, Togo stands next among all t...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019