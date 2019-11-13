Shiv Sena not to mention plea challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

The Shiv Sena will not mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday its plea challenging the governor's decision of not granting it 3 days time for getting letter of support for government formation in Maharashtra, according to the party lawyer. The lawyer representing Shiv Sena in the apex court told PTI that the party has preferred not to mention the petition.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who had filed the petition on behalf of the Shiv Sena, said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had asked them to mention the writ petition at 10:30 AM on Wednesday. The lawyer said another petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state was being readied but were non-committal when the fresh petition will be filed.

