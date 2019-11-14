International Development News
Development News Edition

Sabarimala verdict opens new avenues for protection of customs, say lawyers for review petitioners

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:33 IST
Sabarimala verdict opens new avenues for protection of customs, say lawyers for review petitioners

Lawyers who appeared on behalf of review petitioners in the Sabarimala case have called the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to refer the matter to a larger bench as "absolutely right" and said it would open new avenues for the litigants who argued for protection and preservation of customs. In a 3:2 majority verdict, the apex court referred to a larger seven-judge bench the pleas seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, set to open on November 17, along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

Senior advocate Kailashnath Pillai, who had appeared for Akhil Bhartiya Malayalai Sangh, among other review petitioners, said rather than leaving the matter to the government, the court should appoint a committee to collect empirical data and then decide the matter. "It is a larger question of law, question of faith. Under the constitution, can faith be subjected to judicial review is the larger question," Pillai said.

Advocate Abhilash M R, who appeared for review petitioner Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti, an organisation for protection of customs of the hilltop shrine, said the judgment was completely unexpected but in favour of what the litigants stood for. "The order was something completely unexpected and in favour of the cause for which we stood. Most importantly, the seven-judge bench may hear the parties afresh. We are likely to get a rehearing," Abhilash said.

However, advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, lawyer for Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, the two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple, said the fight against discrimination has never been easy. "I am bewildered at the CJI reference order in Sabarimala review petitions today. Many legal issues which are pending consideration before various other benches are mentioned in today's order and some academic questions are framed.

"The fight against discrimination has never been easy. I wish and hope that the views of Justices Nariman and Chandrachud will be upheld in the larger Bench," Padmanabhan said. Advocate V K Biju, who had appeared for the Sabarimala Custom Protection Forum, said that religious practice, beliefs and rituals in Sabarimala cannot be separated and is a part and parcel of religious freedom.

"The Supreme Court's judgment is absolutely right. In a secular country, a secular court cannot directly, deeply interfere in religious practices, faith, belief, and rituals and the Preamble of Constitution clearly gives that liberty of worship," Biju said. Petitioner advocate Usha Nandini said she was confident of the Supreme Court reconsidering the matter because the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (authorisation of entry) Rules, 1965, the rule 3 of which was struck down by Justice R F Nariman in the September 28, 2018 verdict, did not apply to Sabarimala.

Justice R F Nairman, in the last year verdict had struck down Rule 3(b) of Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (authorisation of entry) Rules, 1965. The majority verdict kept the review pleas pending for a seven-judge bench and did not stay its September 2018 majority judgement, girls and women of all age groups will be entitled to undertake the pilgrimage to the shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

By Pragya Kaushika The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union AJSU in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it w...

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Montreal, Nov 14 AFP Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced Thursday. Welcome to Montreal ThierryHenry the Major League Soccer MLS club twe...

Tariffs' removal a 'condition' for US trade deal: China

Beijing, Nov 14 AFP China on Thursday said eliminating tariffs was a condition for reaching a trade agreement with the United States, a demand US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had rejected. The Commerce Ministrys re...

Voda Idea posts Rs 51k cr loss, highest ever by an Indian firm

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019