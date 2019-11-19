U.S. diplomat David Holmes to testify in public impeachment hearing on Thursday
David Holmes, a U.S. embassy official in Ukraine, will testify publicly on Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, the panel said on Monday. Holmes told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition on Saturday that he overheard a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in which the president inquired about Ukraine's willingness to carry out investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
The committee had already announced eight witnesses were due to testify this week, including Sondland on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Ukraine
- Gordon Sondland
- Joe Biden
- European Union
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken world's defences
UPDATE 3-Ousted U.S. envoy to Ukraine felt threatened by Trump 'bad news' remark - transcript
Kremlin says troop withdrawal delays in east Ukraine are cause for concern
EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine to fire prosecutor who discussed Bidens with Giuliani - source
Testimony from two of Trump's Ukraine 'three amigos' to become public