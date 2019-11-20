Arab League to meet over U.S. support for Israeli settlements
The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Monday to discuss Washington's change of position on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Egypt's state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday abandoned the United States's four-decade position that the settlements were "inconsistent with international law".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MENA
- Donald Trump
- West Bank
- Israeli
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions
Arunachal guv asks police to launch drive against drug menace
Fake news bigger menace than paid news: Javadekar
Goa govt to deploy IRB on beaches to check drinking menace
President Donald Trump says he will consider testifying in impeachment hearing