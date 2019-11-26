International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan's top court suspends extension for army chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:06 IST
Pakistan's top court suspends extension for army chief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended an extension of the term of office for the country's army chief, putting it on a possible collision course with the powerful military.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was handed a three-year extension on Aug. 19, with the office of Prime Minister Imran Khan citing tension with neighboring India over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Khan's government has enjoyed good relations with the military, in contrast to the tensions between the civilian government and army under the party of his predecessor and rival Nawaz Sharif.

During Bajwa's tenure, the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation that helped Khan to power last year. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its 72-year history and takes the lead in setting security and foreign policy, has always denied interfering in politics.

In a hearing to validate Bajwa's extension on Tuesday, Pakistan's Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the court was suspending the decision until the army produced detailed arguments on its reasoning. "If the (regional security) situation is so then the army as a whole body can deal with the situation, not the individual," Khosa said. "If this criterion is allowed then every individual in the army can demand an extension on the same grounds."

Under Pakistan's constitution, the army chief of staff usually serves a three-year term. Since the role was established in 1972, only one general has had his term extended by a civilian government. If the extension is blocked by the court, Bajwa's term will end on Friday. Khosa issued a notice for a representative of the military to appear in court on Wednesday.

A military spokesman declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Team spirit missing in Duleep Trophy, hope Ganguly revamps it: Tendulkar

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams. The batting maestro fee...

India GDP growth in Q2 at 4.7 pc; FY20 forecast at 5.6 pc: Ind-Ra

Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 per cent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday, as it lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal for the fourth time. The I...

UPDATE 5-Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administrations assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that no one is abo...

'Reality test' speaks otherwise of Kejriwal's water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a reality test conducted to establish the veracity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals claim that there is no problem related to water quality in the city.We went to all the plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019