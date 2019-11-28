International Development News
N.Korea appears to have launched a missile, Japan's coastguard says

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:24 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:53 IST
N.Korea appears to have launched a missile, Japan's coastguard says
Japan's coastguard on Thursday said that North Korea had launched what appeared to be a missile, adding that it was monitoring where the projectile would land.

The coastguard offered no further details. The incident follows the launch of two short-range projectiles by Pyongyang in late October, which landed in waters between North Korea and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

