N.Korea appears to have launched a missile, Japan's coastguard says
Japan's coastguard on Thursday said that North Korea had launched what appeared to be a missile, adding that it was monitoring where the projectile would land.
The coastguard offered no further details. The incident follows the launch of two short-range projectiles by Pyongyang in late October, which landed in waters between North Korea and Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
