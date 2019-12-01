International Development News
Development News Edition

Security forces kill five during gunfight in northern Mexico town

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 04:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 04:16 IST
Security forces kill five during gunfight in northern Mexico town
The Coahuila attorney general's office said in a statement that state security officials shot dead the five suspects during clashes in the small town of Villa Union, about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican security forces killed at least five suspected cartel gunmen in a shootout on Saturday in a town near the U.S. border, authorities from the northern state of Coahuila said, during a moment of heightened bilateral tension over violent gangs. The Coahuila attorney general's office said in a statement that state security officials shot dead the five suspects during clashes in the small town of Villa Union, about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras.

Around midday, heavy gunfire began ringing out, and a convoy of armed pickup trucks could be seen moving around Villa Union, according to video clips posted by social media users. Others showed plumes of smoke rising from the town. They also posted photos of burned-out vehicles and the Villa Union mayor's office riddled with bullet holes. Reuters could not vouch for the authenticity of the video or photos.

The outbreak of violence occurred during a testing week for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who on Friday said he would not accept any foreign intervention in Mexico to deal with violent criminal gangs. Lopez Obrador says Mexico will handle the problem.

Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, sparking concerns the move could serve as a prelude to the United States trying to intervene unilaterally in Mexico. U.S. Attorney General William Barr is due to visit Mexico next week to discuss cooperation over security.

Lopez Obrador took office a year ago pledging to pacify the country after more than a decade of gang-fueled violence. A series of recent security lapses have raised questions about the left-leaning administration's strategy.

Criticism has focused on the Nov. 4 massacre of nine women and children of U.S.-Mexican origin, and the armed forces' release of a captured son of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman under pressure from cartel gunmen in the city of Culiacan. Coahuila has a history of gang violence, though the homicide total in the state is well below where it was seven years ago. National homicide levels are pushing record levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019