Turkey not "blackmailing" NATO over Baltics plan, has full veto rights - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:31 IST
Turkey is not blackmailing NATO with its rejection of a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland, and has full veto rights within the alliance, a Turkish security source said on Monday ahead of a NATO leaders summit in London. Reuters reported last week that Turkey was refusing to back a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until it received more support for its offensive in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara said the impasse was caused by the United States withdrawing support from a separate defence plan for Turkey.

"NATO is an institution where Turkey has full veto rights, politically and militarily, and there are procedures here," the source said. "There is no such thing as Turkey blackmailing, a statement like that is unacceptable."

