Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays execution of death penalty of convict in Rajasthan bomb blast case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:28 IST
SC stays execution of death penalty of convict in Rajasthan bomb blast case

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of death penalty awarded to a convict in the 23-year-old case of bomb blast in a bus at Samleti in Dausa district, in which 14 persons were killed. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant ordered that condemned convict Abdul Hameed be not executed until further orders and agreed to hear his appeal against the Rajasthan High Court judgement upholding his death penalty in the 1996 terror attack case.

"Until further orders, there shall be stay of operation of the impugned judgment(s) and order(s) passed by the High Court and stay of execution of the death sentence. List these matters after four weeks. In the meantime, the Registry of this Court is directed to call the Original Record of these appeals from the courts below," the bench said. The High Court, in its July 22 judgement, had acquitted six persons while upholding the death sentence awarded to one and the life term to another in the bomb blast case.

The six acquitted persons included five Jammu and Kashmir natives Javed Khan, Latif Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Bhatt, Mirja Nissa Hussain and Abdul Ghani. The sixth one, Rais Beg, who was acquitted is from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

A trial court at Bandikui in Dausa had awarded death penalty to one person, Dr Abdul Hameed, and life terms to seven others in the case. The high court upheld the death penalty awarded to Abdul Hameed, saying he was the key person behind planting of the bomb in the bus going to Bikaner from Agra on May 22, 1996.

It had also upheld the life term awarded to Pappu alias Salim, holding him to be responsible for supplying the explosives. All eight were convicted by the Bandikui sessions court for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The high court had also upheld the acquittal of a ninth person, Farukh Ahmed Khan, by the Bandikui court in the case earlier in 2014. The state government had challenged the acquitted of Khan, but the high court bench dismissed the appeal against him.

The blast had taken place in a state roadways bus going to Bikaner from Agra on May 22, 1996. Fourteen persons were killed and 37 injured in the blast. Dr Hameed whose death penalty was upheld in the Samleti bomb blast case is also a key accused in the case related to planting of bombs in the SMS Stadium of Jaipur on January 26, 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian men's Kho Kho team enter semi-finals at 13th South Asian Games

Continuing its unbeaten run, Indian mens Kho Kho team entered the semi-finals of the 13th South Asian Games after clinching two wins in a day here on Monday. India first thrashed hosts Nepal by an innings and 12 points with scores of 17-5 a...

Ludhiana police launch free night pick-and-drop scheme for women

In a bid to prevent crime against women, Ludhiana police have launched a free night pick-and-drop facility for women in the city. We have started a new scheme under which, any woman who is unable to find a ride home at night, can call 1091 ...

FIAPO gets global recognition as a Standout Charity by Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE)

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations FIAPO has been recognized as a standout charity in the world by Animal Charity Evaluators ACE.It is a moment of pride and achievement for us that FIAPOS work, along with all its opera...

Pope sends aide to Greek island to bring back 33 migrants

The Vatican says Pope Francis has dispatched a close aide to the Greek island of Lesbos to bring back 33 asylum-seekers to Rome. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almsgiver, headed Monday to Lesbos.The Vatican says hell return Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019