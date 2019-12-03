Left Menu
Senior U.S. diplomat to travel to Ukraine amid impeachment probe

Image Credit: Wikimedia

A top U.S. diplomat for Europe and Eurasia will travel to Ukraine, Slovakia, and Italy over the next week, the State Department said on Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine is at the center of an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Philip Reeker, the acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, testified behind closed doors in October as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry. He will meet the U.S. embassy team and Kiev officials during his visit on Wednesday, the State Department said in a statement.

