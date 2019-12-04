Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy places more migrants around Europe, Salvini focuses on economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:37 IST
Italy places more migrants around Europe, Salvini focuses on economy
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus more onto the economy.

Interior Ministry data showed that 172 migrants who came onshore from the Mediterranean were sent elsewhere in the last three months, compared to just 90 in the January-August period. Immigration has been one of Italy's most contentious issues and fuelled the rise of Salvini's League party, which ruled in coalition with the 5-Star Movement from mid-2018 until August.

The new administration signed an agreement to distribute migrants saved from the Mediterranean around the European Union (EU) to ease pressure on southern states. Salvini's replacement as interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese is a technocrat with no party affiliation and has established better relations with European partners.

"European countries prefer the current government and interior minister to Salvini, who constantly accused them," said Gianfranco Pasquino, an analyst from Bologna University. During his time in office, Salvini sought to block Italy's ports to charity migrant rescue ships. Those noisy standoffs are over, though the new government of the 5-Star and the center-left Democratic Party has not repealed his laws.

With EU countries offering to take 82% of migrants qualified for relocation, pressure on Italy has eased and Salvini has shifted his focus. Now he leads opposition to reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which he says could jeopardize citizens' savings with the restructuring of Italy's debt. Polls show the League remains Italy's most popular party.

"Salvini jumps on every issue the government has difficulties with, the ESM (reform) is perfect. He will wait for other occasions and will try to exploit them," Pasquino added. Italy's immigration problems are, however, far from over.

Arrivals may have halved from last year to 10,960 so far in 2019, according to government data. But there are still 95,000 migrants in Italian centres and more than 1,000 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, the International Organisation for Migration says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries, but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed ...

South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to...

UPDATE 1-Instagram to collect ages in leap for youth safety, alcohol ads

Facebook Incs Instagram said it will require birthdates from all new users starting on Wednesday, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users. Until now, ...

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019