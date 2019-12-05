Left Menu
North Korea warns U.N. Security Council not to discuss rights

  Reuters
  Updated: 05-12-2019 01:44 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 01:44 IST
North Korea warned the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that any discussion by the body of the country's human rights situation would be a "serious provocation" and Pyongyang would "respond strongly."

The warning came in a letter from North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, which was seen by Reuters. Diplomats said several members of the 15-member council are planning to request a meeting this month on human rights abuses in North Korea.

Kim wrote that such a meeting would be an "act of conniving at and siding with the U.S.' hostile policy, which will lead to undermining rather than helping reduction of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and resolution of the nuclear issue."

