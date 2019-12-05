Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key U.S. senator to work on way forward for China Uighur bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 05:36 IST
Key U.S. senator to work on way forward for China Uighur bill

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday he would work with colleagues in the Senate to find a way to advance legislation calling for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority. "The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for severe abuses of human rights in Xinjiang. I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues on the way forward for this important piece of legislation," Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously on Tuesday for the bill, which would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority. To become law, the measure must still pass the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate before it can be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law or veto.

In response to the House vote, China warned on Wednesday the U.S. legislation will affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end a trade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Government departments will be cut to 14 from Feb. 1, 2020, down f...

UPDATE 5-Mexico sees progress in talks to revise USMCA, says drug protections to ease

Mexicos government said on Wednesday progress was being made toward revising a new North American trade pact that will sharply reduce protections for biologic drugs, in what will be a setback for U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Mexico approv...

Rugby-Folau settlement was a "commercial decision" - RA boss

Rugby Australia RA boss Raelene Castle has defended the governing bodys settlement with Israel Folau as a commercial decision and necessary to avoid the cost and distraction of testing its inclusion policy in court. RA and Folau announced o...

US first lady wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son

US First Lady Melania Trump has publicly rebuked a scholar who used her 13-year-old sons name to make a point during an impeachment hearing against the president. Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan invoked Barron Trump, the son of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019