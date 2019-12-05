Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mexico, U.S. eye cooperation in meetings sparked by cartel threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Mexico, U.S. eye cooperation in meetings sparked by cartel threat

Mexico's government said its meetings with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday will focus on bilateral cooperation, as they seek to address the threat of Mexican drug cartels, which the Trump administration wants to label terrorist groups.

Barr's meetings in Mexico were arranged after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would designate the drug gangs as terrorist organizations in response to a series of bloody security breaches triggered by cartel gunmen. Tensions over the cartels intensified last month after suspected cartel hitmen massacred three women and six children of U.S.-Mexican origin in northern Mexico.

Barr is due to sit down with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other senior officials from around midday. Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference the bilateral talks would focus on cooperation, and that during the meetings a document will be reviewed that will serve as a point of reference. He did not provide further details.

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was working with the Mexican government to identify the "appropriate tools" to help it tackle the threat posed by cartels. Designating groups as terrorist organizations aims to disrupt the finances of suspected members and their supporters via U.S. sanctions like asset freezes and travel bans.

While it would not directly give the United States authority for military operations in Mexico, many Mexicans are nervous Trump could use it as a pretext for unilateral intervention. Lopez Obrador has attempted to pursue a less confrontational approach to the gangs and has rejected any intervention. He has held out the prospect of cooperation with the United States but says his government has the wherewithal to tackle the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab investor summit: Industry pitches for consistent policies

Industry leaders on Thursday stressed on consistent policies by states even during the periods of change in the ruling political dispensation. A broad consensus on continuity of state policies&#160;emerged at a session on Building Partnersh...

Loni MLA's representative held in assault case

A representative of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar was arrested in an assault case lodged by a food inspector, police said here on Thursday. Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh had lodged a complaint against the MLA, his representative Lalit Sharma...

Defence Ministry says it signed contracts worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore with Indian firms since 2014

The defence ministry on Thursday said it has signed more than 180 contracts worth over Rs 1.96 lakh crore with the Indian industry since 2014. In a statement, the ministry also released some details of a number of major defence contracts si...

Parliamentary Committee on Women seeks cooperation from Facebook group to strengthen online vigilance

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday sought cooperation from the Facebook group to strengthening online vigilance during their meeting at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019