Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm Yemen situation ahead of settlement - Al-Arabiya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm Yemen situation ahead of settlement - Al-Arabiya
Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as saying on Friday.

Saudi Arabia released at the end of November a group of Yemeni prisoners belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthi group, a step that may support efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions to the brink of famine. "There is a possibility to calm down the situation that will be followed by a settlement in Yemen," Jubeir told a conference in Rome, according to Al-Arabiya.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015, after the Houthis ousted the internationally-recognized government in Sanaa. The conflict is seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most big urban centers, say they are fighting a corrupt system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq cleric calls for new premier without foreign influence

Baghdad, Dec 6 AP Iraqs highest Shiite religious authority called Friday for the formation of a new government within the allotted deadline, and without foreign interference, as the clock ticks down on lawmakers to select a new premier foll...

One held for allegedly killing man over property dispute

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a person last year over a property dispute, police said on Friday. The accused, Manish Chiudhary, is a resident of Tuglaqabad Village. He had been absconding since June 2018 and was carrying a reward...

UPDATE 1-We'll give Merkel a chance, says new German SPD leader

The incoming leader of Germanys Social Democrats said on Friday she was sceptical that their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives would survive but she was ready to give it a chance. SPD members last Saturday chose two cri...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi cleric says no foreign meddling to choose new PM, in nod to Iran

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian dominance in the country a week after incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign. Grand A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019