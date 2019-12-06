Bharat Shah, son get pre-arrest bail in assault case

A Mumbai court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to businessman and film producer Bharat Shah and his son in a case of alleged assault on policemen. Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh granted anticipatory bail to Shah and his son Rajiv, and asked them to appear before the police every Monday until the charge sheet is filed.

They should be released on a bail-bond of Rs 25,000 if arrested, the court directed the police. The duo had claimed in their application that they were falsely implicated in the case as the police officer in question was "agitated and aggressive".

Gamdevi police here arrested three people, including Shah's grandson Yash, following a brawl at a south Mumbai pub in the early hours of November 23. Bharat Shah (75) and Rajiv (55) reached the police station and tried to pressurise the officials to release Yash, the police claimed.

They allegedly instigated Yash to fight with an officer, following which other policemen intervened. A case of assault was registered against Bharat, Rajiv and Yash under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shah and his son's pre-arrest bail plea alleged that the policemen were beating up Yash and other accused, and treating them in "inhuman and illegal manner"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)