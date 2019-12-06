Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Shah, son get pre-arrest bail in assault case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:19 IST
Bharat Shah, son get pre-arrest bail in assault case

A Mumbai court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to businessman and film producer Bharat Shah and his son in a case of alleged assault on policemen. Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh granted anticipatory bail to Shah and his son Rajiv, and asked them to appear before the police every Monday until the charge sheet is filed.

They should be released on a bail-bond of Rs 25,000 if arrested, the court directed the police. The duo had claimed in their application that they were falsely implicated in the case as the police officer in question was "agitated and aggressive".

Gamdevi police here arrested three people, including Shah's grandson Yash, following a brawl at a south Mumbai pub in the early hours of November 23. Bharat Shah (75) and Rajiv (55) reached the police station and tried to pressurise the officials to release Yash, the police claimed.

They allegedly instigated Yash to fight with an officer, following which other policemen intervened. A case of assault was registered against Bharat, Rajiv and Yash under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shah and his son's pre-arrest bail plea alleged that the policemen were beating up Yash and other accused, and treating them in "inhuman and illegal manner"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday. Balasinor in Mah...

Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and ruling AAP in the city, over growing cases of crimes against women. According to the Delhi Police website, the number of rapes in ...

New MSME units need no clearances from govt for three years: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said new micro, small and medium enterprise MSME unit in the state will not be asked for certain permissions for three years under the Punjab Right to Business Act 2019. We have said for three...

2 Taliban terrorists killed in raid in Pakistan

Two most wanted Taliban terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle on Friday after the security forces raided their hideout in restive Northwest Pakistan. Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel carried out the raid on the hideout in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019