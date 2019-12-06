Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. has not yet decided whether to hold U.N. meeting on N.Korea rights abuses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:34 IST
U.S. has not yet decided whether to hold U.N. meeting on N.Korea rights abuses
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States has not yet decided whether to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea on Tuesday, said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft after even the prospect of such a meeting angered Pyongyang.

At least eight members of the 15-member council support a request for a meeting and the final decision rests with the United States, diplomats said. A minimum of nine countries needs to support the move in order to defeat any bid to block it. Between 2014 and 2017, China failed to stop the annual discussion. Such a meeting would come at a time of increasing tensions between Washington and Pyongyang after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gave U.S. President Donald Trump until the end of the year to show more flexibility in talks that the U.S. hopes will lead North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

Kim's deadline has raised concerns among some diplomats that North Korea could next year resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been suspended since 2017. Trump has held up the suspension as a key achievement of his North Korea engagement. "Human rights to me are important, I don't care where it is," Craft said in a news conference on Friday to mark the U.S. presidency of the Security Council for December. "We have not made a decision on whether or not there's a Dec. 10 meeting."

Last year, the United States dropped a push for the council to hold a meeting as it did not have enough support, diplomats said. They could have tried again in January when five new members rotated onto the council, but they did not. On Wednesday, North Korea's U.N. ambassador Kim Song warned the council in a letter that any discussion of the country's human rights situation would be a "serious provocation" and Pyongyang would "respond strongly."

Kim Song wrote such a meeting would be an "act of conniving at and siding with the U.S.' hostile policy, which will lead to undermining rather than helping reduction of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and resolution of the nuclear issue." "I have read your letter. We care about human rights," Craft told reporters. "None of us can stand by and allow ... human rights to be abused."

North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of human rights abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Pyongyang has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. A landmark 2014 U.N. report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs - and possibly leader Kim himself - should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities. The United States blacklisted Kim in 2016 for human rights abuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea of Lalu Yadav in case related to fodder scam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case related to embezzlement of money from Dumka treasury in the fodder scam. Yadav is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-cr...

Pune: PM arrives to attend conference of DGPs, IGPs, Maha CM Thackeray receives him at airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here. It was the first meeting between them after Thackerays recently ascension to the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Home Min...

Boris Johnson branded racist over 'people of colour' subtitle gaffe

London, Dec 6 AFP Britains prime minister Boris Johnson was mistakenly accused of racism on social media Friday after he was misquoted in a video. Multiple tweets 1,2,3 shared hundreds of times accused the British leader of claiming he want...

Bosnia postpones repatriation of ex-IS fighters from Syria

Bosnia said on Friday that the repatriation of nine ex-Islamic State fighters, along with wives and children, from Syria that had been planned for this weekend, would be delayed until further notice.The chairman of Bosnias tripartite presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019