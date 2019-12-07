Left Menu
U.S. appeals court lifts stay of execution for federal death row inmate Lee

  • Updated: 07-12-2019 05:23 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 05:19 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted a request made by the Trump administration and lifted a stay of execution for death row inmate Daniel Lewis Lee, who the government wants to execute on Monday.

The order issued by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago reverses a ruling by a federal district judge in Indiana on Thursday. It does not necessarily mean Lee, a white supremacist convicted in Arkansas of murdering a family of three, will be executed next week as the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet acted on a separate Trump administration request that affects him and three other inmates.

