Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 23:45 IST
FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap
The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes. Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.

Following are reactions to the swap: U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, IN STATEMENT, RELEASED BY THE WHITE HOUSE

"After more than three years of being held a prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States. A Princeton University graduate student, Mr. Wang had been held under the pretense of espionage since August 2016." "We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang's release with Iran...Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my Administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas."

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO, IN A STATEMENT "Mr. Wang will soon be reunited with his wife and son, who have missed him dearly. The United States will not rest until we bring every American detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones. We thank the Swiss government for facilitating the return of Mr. Wang and are pleased that Tehran has been constructive in this matter. We continue to call for the release of all U.S. citizens unjustly detained in Iran."

WANG'S WIFE, HUA QU, IN A STATEMENT "Our family is complete once again. Our son Shaofan and I have waited three long years for this day and it's hard to express in words how excited we are to be reunited with Xiyue. We are thankful to everyone who helped make this happen."

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF, IN A TWEET "Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government."

NIZAR ZAKKA, LEBANESE BUSINESSMAN RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES WHO WAS FREED IN JUNE AFTER FOUR YEARS IN PRISON IN IRAN, IN COMMENT TO REUTERS: "Wang's wife has got a visa to travel to Germany. Wang is expected to come to Washington DC on Monday."

JASON REZAIAN, A WASHINGTON POST REPORTER HELD FOR 18 MONTHS BY IRAN ACCUSED OF ESPIONAGE AND RELEASED IN 2016, IN A TWEET "I'm overjoyed this morning to wake up to the great news that Xiyue Wang is finally free."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 P.M. GMT/02:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0730 p.m. GMT0230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

UPDATE 11-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held...

Panthers sign LB Thompson to 4-year extension

The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension worth a reported 54.2 million, including 28 million guaranteed, on Saturday afternoon. Thompson, 25, is in his fifth season with Carolina, which selected him in ...

DUTA members plan to march to Parliament on Monday over their demands

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA has planned a series of programs as part of its indefinite strike to demand a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The associations general body meeting on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019