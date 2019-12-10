WTO ban on tariffs for digital trade extended until June 2020

World Trade Organization (WTO) members agreed on Tuesday to renew a 20-year moratorium on placing tariffs on digital trade for six months, allaying fears that people would have to pay duties on e-books and software for the first time.

"Members agree to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 12th Ministerial Conference," the General Council decision showed, referring to a WTO meeting in Kazakhstan in June.

