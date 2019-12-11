Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can use general Urdu, Persian words in FIRs, avoid archaic usage: HC clarifies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:14 IST
Can use general Urdu, Persian words in FIRs, avoid archaic usage: HC clarifies

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday clarified that it had, in an earlier order, only directed that FIRs should be registered in simple language, and archaic Urdu and Persian words need to be avoided. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said Urdu and Persian words of general use can be used by police while registering complaints.

The clarification by the court came while disposing of a plea which had challenged a police circular to its stations to stop the use of 383 Urdu or Persian words while registering FIRs. The petitioner, Naima Pasha, claimed that the circular was issued "purportedly" on the court's August 7 direction to use simple words while lodging complaints, as some Urdu and Persian words of general use also figured in the list of 383 terms.

The bench said it will clarify its August 7 order and disposed of the petition. "Archaic Urdu and Persian words ought not to be utilised (while lodging FIRs) and that is what we intended to convey by our order of August 7 in a seperate pending PIL before us. Urdu and Persian words of general use can be used," the court said.

In the other petition by a lawyer, Vishalakshi Goel, the high court had on November 25 called for 100 FIR copies to ascertain whether the circular of November 20 was being adhered to. The police Wednesday submitted the FIR copies before the same bench which noted that the words prohibited in the circular were still being used while registering complaints.

The court also noted that some of the Urdu and Persian words, which figured in the FIRs, were not used in common parlance. The bench, however, decided not to further monitor the issue raised by Goel in her plea, saying police was taking steps to avoid usage of archaic Urdu and Persian words as it has issued a circular and the FIRs also indicate decrease in use of such terms.

It dismissed Goel's plea and while doing so directed the police to ensure it follows its own circular of November 20. The bench also asked the police to put up on its website the list of Urdu and Persian words, along with their meaning, whose use has been prohibited under the circular.

It also asked the agency to issue the circular and the high court's orders in the matter to all of its police stations and officers so that "it percolates down to everyone". "You (police) should understand difficulty of those who do not understand such words," the bench said.

The court also noted in its order that the list given in the circular was not exhaustive and the police may add or subtract words from it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

New York, Dec 11 AFP Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazines 2019 Person of the Year. The 16-year-old first hit ...

Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads to aid poor girls

Kigali, Dec 11 AFP Rwanda announced Wednesday it was scrapping an 18 percent value added tax on sanitary pads to make them cheaper for girls who are often forced to skip school during their periods. The country becomes the latest to drop th...

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on tariff deadline, Fed decision

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Wednesday, with eyes fixed on the latest outcome of the Federal Reserves deliberations on interest rates and the looming deadline on tariffs in President Donald Trumps trade war with Chi...

Citizenship bill will benefit 1.5 cr people; 50pc are SC, STs: RSS sources

The Citizenship Amendment Bill will benefit more than 1.5 crore people in the country, out of which more than 50 per cent are SCs and STs, RSS sources said on Wednesday, asserting that the Sangh will launch a nationwide campaign in favour o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019