Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is at stake in talks on next EU long-term budget?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:51 IST
EXPLAINER-What is at stake in talks on next EU long-term budget?

The leaders of 27 European Union countries will try to narrow their differences over the bloc's next long-term budget at a summit on Thursday, but the discussions are likely to drag well into 2020. There has been a lot of haggling over the joint budget for 2021-27 because Britain's departure from the EU means there will be less money in the pot. New priorities like fighting climate change and managing migration will also use up funds that have in the past gone to supporting farmers and poorer regions.

Below are the main issues at stake in talks on the so-called Multi-annual Financial framework (MFF): SIZE MATTERS

The size of the budget is the biggest battle, even though the gap between the "frugal" camp and those pressing for heavier spending is only between 6 billion and 15 billion euros a year, not much for a bloc of about half a billion people. The EU's executive proposed the budget be 1.11% of the gross national income (GNI) of the 27 member states, virtually the same as the 2014-2020 budget if Britain is excluded from the calculations.

The European Parliament wants the budget at 1.3% while the governments of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, which pay more into the budget than they get from it, want it to be no larger than 1%. Finland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, proposed the budget be 1.07%, or 1.087 trillion euros over the seven years.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM? The EU budget gets its money from:

- import duties on goods entering the bloc from outside - a fraction of national income from VAT

- national contributions based on the size of the economy WHAT IS THE MONEY SPENT ON?

The two biggest items in the EU budget, which together account for some 70-80 percent of spending are: - the Common Agriculture Policy that supports farmers across the bloc (Finnish proposal: 347 bln euros over the seven years)

- cohesion policy, to equalise living conditions between the bloc's richest and poorest countries and regions (Finnish proposal: 374 bln euros). The EU also wants to spend on:

- research, innovation and digital policies, investments, strengthening the single market and competitiveness of companies - dealing with migration and guarding borders

- Security and defence - the EU's external policy, like development aid for EU neighbours, migration issues outside the EU and help for countries preparing to join the bloc

- EU administration

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate could start impeachment trial next month -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said that the Republican-led chamber could start an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, next month.McConnell said that if the Democrat-dominated House of...

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that unity in diversity is the ethos of West Bengal and people in the state are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave he...

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019