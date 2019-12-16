Blood donation camp organised in SC

A blood donation camp was organised on Monday by the Supreme Court of India at its premises.

Around 175 employees of the apex court participated in the camp, which was organised under the aegis of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The camp got an overwhelming response and support by the top court's officers and employees who donated blood to contribute towards the noble cause.

