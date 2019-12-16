Sengar convicted in one of 5 related cases transferred from UP to Delhi

The case in which a Delhi court on Monday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the rape of a woman in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor, is one of the five related cases that were transferred from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma conducted the trial in the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred here from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The four other related cases are -- framing of the rape survivor's father in an illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in an accident case of the rape survivor and a separate case of her alleged gang rape by three others. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal firearms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court is conducting a joint-trial in both cases. It has framed murder and other charges against Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar, three ex-UP policemen and six others in the case. The statement of all the accused has been recorded in the cases and the defence will submit a list of their witnesses on Tuesday.

The rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by three others -- Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh-- on June 11, 2017 in Unnao. The court has framed charges against the three and the trial is yet to commence in the case.

The fourth related case rose out of an alleged accident of the rape survivor on July 28 this year. She was severely injured and two of her aunts died when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck. Her family alleged foul play by Sengar and nine others in the car crash.

The CBI has named 10 people as accused, including the MLA, in the case but the probe agency had said in its charge sheet that it was a case of accident and not murder as alleged in the FIR. The trial court is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet in the accident case.

