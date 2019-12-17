Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape case: CBI seeks life imprisonment for Sengar, he pleads court for leniency

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:24 IST
Unnao rape case: CBI seeks life imprisonment for Sengar, he pleads court for leniency

The CBI Tuesday sought life imprisonment for expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system. The probe agency urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician.

The court adjourned till December 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence to Sengar. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma adjourned the proceedings in the case till Friday after briefly hearing the arguments by the CBI, the complainant as well as the convict.

The counsel for the CBI and the complainant sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying the court must consider the "cry of the girls in heinous crimes". "The sentence must be commensurate with the gravity, seriousness and impact of the crime and its impact on the society at large should be considered. If we see the factual matrix of the case, right from the beginning it is a quest for justice of an individual against the system.

"It is the fight of an individual against the system. Hence we seek the maximum punishment for the convict," CBI's Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu said. While supporting CBI's submission, the counsel appearing for the rape survivor also sought adequate monetary compensation for her.

"An adequate monetary compensation should be given to the rape survivor. Since the convict is a public servant, it should be considered while granting the compensation," the counsel said. Dharmendra Mishra, counsel for the rape survivor and her family, told the court, "The woman lost her father, her two aunts. She has been suffering since 2017. She has been de-rooted from her roots."

The counsel appearing for Sengar, however, urged the court to give minimum punishment to him, 10-year jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record. "He had a political career without any blemish. Since 2002-till date he has been elected repeatedly as a member of the legislative assembly by the public," advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, appearing for Sengar, said, adding that the convict did not have a "depraved mentality".

Advocates Dhruv Gupta and Tushan Rawal, also appearing for Sengar, said that the politician was 54-year old and had two minor daughters. The counsel further mentioned various development works reportedly done by Sengar as an MLA.

"He is responsible for construction of bridges on river Ganga in a village in UP. He built multiple institutes at Maunpur. His good conduct should also be considered. He should be given minimum punishment," the defence counsel said. The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.

After the judgment on Monday Mishra told reporters "our faith in justice has been restored".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Prasad launches National Broadband Mission

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission NBM and said its aim is to fulfil aspirations of the people and enabling fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure. Addressing the gathering a...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was under ...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019