Delhi: 25-year-old man attempts self-immolation

A 25-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the C-hexagon of Rajpath here on Wednesday. He has suffered 90 per cent burns and is under medical treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. The incident took place at around 6:15 pm.

The man has been identified as Kartik Maher, a native of Odisha. According to Delhi Police, the victim's brother has confirmed that the man is mentally challenged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.