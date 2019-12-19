Left Menu
Amaravati farmers protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:49 IST
Farmers during the protest at Amaravati on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals. Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participated in the protest during which they stopped vehicular movement and burnt tyres on Tulluru village road.

Shrinivas, one of the protestors, said his father along with other farmers have given 33,000 acres of land to the capital city. "After the Chief Minister's announcement, the people are confused. Amaravati should be declared as the only capital," Shrinivas told ANI.

Another protestor said the state does not need three capitals. "We need one capital, which is Amaravati. Amaravati is in dire need of developments," he said.

A protester requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter. A relay hunger strike was also held at the Velagapudi village. Locals from nearby villages held black flags during a rally in the village.

Police personnel had been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development".

He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

