Pakistan seeks to remove judge after bizarre "hang corpse in the street" order for Musharraf
Pakistan's government is seeking to remove the leader of a three-judge panel that sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of treason and added a rider about his corpse, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said on Thursday. The judge, Waqar Ahmad Seth, had violated judicial conduct by issuing the bizarre order that Musharraf's body should hang in public if he dies before his execution.
The federal government had decided to approach the Supreme Judicial council. "Our plea is that such a judge has got no authority to be a judge of any high court or the supreme court," he said. "He is unfit." The court sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday after finding him guilty of high treason for subverting the constitution in 2007.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pervez Musharraf
- Pakistan
- Farogh Naseem
- Waqar Ahmad Seth
