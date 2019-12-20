Bailey set to be named new Bank of England boss - source
Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.
Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fighting misconduct in the finance industry and previously spent 30 years at the BoE.
