UP court rejects activist Sadaf Zafar's bail plea

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudesh Kumar on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested during the anti-CAA protests here.

A bail application was moved on her behalf claiming that she had not committed any crime.

While rejecting her bail plea, the court said the offences under which she has been booked are serious in nature and she is not entitled to bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.