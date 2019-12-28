Left Menu
Immigrants should be sent back: HD Deve Gowda

  Kottakkal (Kerala)
  Updated: 28-12-2019 23:32 IST
Senior Janata Dal leader HD Deve Gowda speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid raging protest over new citizenship law, and National Register of Citizens (NRC), senior Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said the 'immigrants have caused a lot of problems in the country and they should be sent back.' Speaking to ANI, Gowda said: "The immigrants have been in the cultural lands of Assam from the 1960s and 1970s, which is a major issue. They should be sent back."

Gowda said CAA, NRC and NPR cannot be accepted as it is not appropriate in the current situation of the country. "The Home Minister made a statement, which has created problems not just for the minorities, but even some Hindus have given harsh reactions to the citizenship law. Major leaders like Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik have also opposed the move," said Gowda.

Talking about the country's economic situation, he said: "So many people have talked about the growth in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, despite being small countries. The value of rupee has gone down. Unemployment has increased. The conditioned of farmers has worsened," he said. Protests have erupted in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

