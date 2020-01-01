France's Macron: I want solid ties with post-Brexit Britain
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted a strong relationship with post-Brexit Britain.
Speaking in his traditional televised New Year's eve address to the nation, Macron said: "The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union is a test for our country. I will strive to maintain a solid relationship between our two countries."
