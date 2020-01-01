Increase in train fare New Year gift from central government: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of fare hike announcement by Indian Railways, stating that 'the increase in train fares was a new year gift from the Central government'. "Increase in Train fares is a New Year gift by @narendramodi government to common people," he tweeted.

He further said in his tweet that the move will dent the developmental prospects of the country as Railways form a backbone of transportation. "Instead, the govt should have gifted us the values of our Constitution by upholding it," said Siddaramiah in his tweet.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways has revised the basic passenger fare which will be effective from January 1.The ministry said that the increased fare will help in the modernisation of the Indian Railways. The railways said that no excess fare will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before January 1. (ANI)

