Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase in train fare New Year gift from central government: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of fare hike announcement by Indian Railways, stating that 'the increase in train fares was a new year gift from the Central government'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 15:31 IST
Increase in train fare New Year gift from central government: Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of fare hike announcement by Indian Railways, stating that 'the increase in train fares was a new year gift from the Central government'. "Increase in Train fares is a New Year gift by @narendramodi government to common people," he tweeted.

He further said in his tweet that the move will dent the developmental prospects of the country as Railways form a backbone of transportation. "Instead, the govt should have gifted us the values of our Constitution by upholding it," said Siddaramiah in his tweet.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways has revised the basic passenger fare which will be effective from January 1.The ministry said that the increased fare will help in the modernisation of the Indian Railways. The railways said that no excess fare will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before January 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

In major rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers transferred in UP

In major administrative rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers were transferred and posted to other departments by the government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Following the government order, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Panka...

Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Langer too not keen on change

ICCs proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it ridiculous while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format. Lyo...

Delhi shivers as mercury drops to 2.4 deg Celsius for second time in a week

Cold weather conditions continued in Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, officials said. Twenty-nine trains were delayed by two to nine hours as fog reduced visibility, th...

Delhi witnesses traffic congestion owing to New Year celebrations

Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as as people stepped out for New Year celebrations, officials said.The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly alerting commuters about the vehicular traffic through its official handle o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020