UPDATE 1-UK military has increased security at Middle East bases after Soleimani killing - Sky News

Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Friday without citing sources.

Britain has about 400 military personnel in Iraq, who help provide training in the country. They are mostly located at the Taji base, north of Baghdad. "The safety and security of our personnel are of paramount importance and we keep our force protection measures under constant review. We do not comment on specific force protection measures," a spokesman from Britain's Ministry of Defence said when asked about the report.

