Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it "fails the test of the Constitution" and "can easily be misused for infiltrating into the country".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:16 IST
CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (left) and Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (right). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it "fails the test of the Constitution" and "can easily be misused for infiltrating into the country". Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'.

"As the leader of the state, I took my oath under the Constitution Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. I'm neither naive nor misguided and it's my duty to represent the voice of my people and Centre must pay heed to same. As the law minister, you'd know that CAA fails the test of the Constitution," the Chief Minister tweeted. This comes as the newly amended citizenship law faces major opposition from political parties and protests across the country with several state government even refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

"I am seriously concerned that CAA can be easily misused for infiltrating into the country, particularly in border states like Punjab. It's a potential threat to national security Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. Does the BJP4-led central government even know what it's doing?" he added. Hitting back at Singh, the Union Minister said that both the Centre and the states have to work together to keep India safe and also give shelter to those persecuted for their religious beliefs.

"Dear Capital Amarinder Singh Ji, you are a senior, seasoned and informed leader who fought for India as an Army officer earlier. Both Centre and states have to work together to keep India safe and secure and also give shelter to those persecuted for their faith. This is the glorious tradition of India," Prasad tweeted. He asked Punjab Chief Minister to refer to the Constitution, saying it "clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws" adding that the "states can also pass laws".

"Kindly see Articles 245, 246, 256 of the Constitution, which clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws for the entire country and it is the duty of every state to act in a manner to ensure compliance. Similarly, states can also pass laws for the states," Prasad tweeted. "As a well-informed leader surely you will recall the public commitment of Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji, Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, Sardar Patel Ji and many other leaders about the need to give respect and shelter the persecuted minorities of Pakistan from which Bangladesh was created later," he added.

Prasad also said that the Indira Gandhi had given citizenship to the uprooted and persecuted Hindus of Uganda under the regime of Dictator Idi Amin and granted citizenship to victimised Tamil people of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah meets Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Pakistani refugees here in Jodhpur. The refugees, while meeting with Shah, expressed gratitude to the government for bringing in the new Citizenship Amendment Act.Thanking Shah for the new Act, th...

2 workers die, 17 hurt in Cambodian building collapse

A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least two workers and trapping others inside, police said. The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while about 20 workers were inside....

J-K Cong demands full statehood with adequate legal safeguards

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs. On the Centre mulling incorporatin...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted huge interest in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020