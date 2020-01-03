Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:21 IST
Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italy's far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.

Salvini was interior minister at the time and had pledged to curtail mass immigration from Libya by making it much more difficult for boat migrants to enter Italian ports. In July, some two weeks before he pulled the League out of its coalition with the 5-Star Movement, Salvini refused to let 131 migrants disembark from the Gregoretti coastguard vessel until other European states agreed to take them in.

A special tribunal has recommended that Salvini stand trial for the incident on charges of illegally detaining the migrants, and he faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty. However, under Italian law, former ministers cannot be tried for actions undertaken while in office unless a parliamentary committee authorizes the probe.

The 23-strong committee is due to take a decision on Jan. 20, and Salvini's lawyer handed over documents for his defense on Friday, including emails from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's office, which Salvini says prove the government had backed his actions. "The management of migrants was not the fruit of the autonomous will of the interior ministry, but an initiative of the Italian government," Salvini wrote in the documents seen by Reuters, adding that he had acted out of "national interest".

The Gregoretti investigation echoes another case from earlier last year when magistrates sought to try Salvini over his decision to keep 150 migrants aboard a coastguard ship for five days in August 2018. On that occasion, the parliamentary committee blocked the request to pursue the probe, with Salvini's then-coalition partner the 5-Star Movement rallying to his support, arguing that the decision to keep the migrants at sea was a collective one.

Salvini's position seems less secure this time around, with 5-Star still furious over his decision to quit their coalition. 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said last month that Salvini had acted on his own initiative in the Gregoretti case, suggesting his party would vote for its former ally to stand trial.

Prime Minister Conte, who has repeatedly clashed with Salvini since forging a new coalition between the 5-Star and Italy's center-left, said in December he did not recall being involved in the Gregoretti decision. However, he acknowledged that his office sought help from European allies to take in the African migrants, with five countries eventually stepping forward to break the deadlock and allow the group finally to disembark. (Editing by Crispian Balmer and Pravin Char)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key ministers in Austria's incoming coalition government

Austrias conservative Peoples Party OVP led by Sebastian Kurz has struck a coalition deal with the Greens, paving the way for Kurzs return to power and the left-wing Greens to enter into government for the first time. Below are profiles of ...

UPDATE 2-French police shoot dead man near Paris after fatal stabbing - TV

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and seriously wounding two more, a French broadcaster reported. The attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about 8...

Assad says Soleimani support for Syria army 'will not be forgotten'

Damascus, Jan 3 AFP Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday sung the praise of slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who played a key role in saving his regime in the nearly nine-year-old Syrian conflict.The Syrian people will not for...

Top BJP leaders to visit households on Jan 5 to mobilise support for CAA

Top BJP leaders led by party president Amit Shah will visit households across the country on Sunday as part of an exercise to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act and take on oppositi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020