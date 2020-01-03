West Bengal Governor gives nod to two Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accorded his consent, in terms of Article 200 of the Constitution, to the Hindi University, West Bengal, Bill 2019 and the West Bengal Lifts, Escalators and Travelators Bill, 2019. "The Governor has indicated that with respect to both the Bills, inputs sought from the state government were not forthcoming for quite some time and there was delay being occasioned on that count," an official statement said on Thursday.

"However, due diligence and assimilation of relevant information were done at the level of the Office of the Governor and after consideration, the consent has been accorded by the Governor," it added. The attention of the state government has been invited that legislative work needs to be given the highest priority and the inputs must come forthwith as expected and in time, the statement noted.The other two Bills that are pending consideration of the Governor are The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019.

These Bills will be given clearance after inputs are made available by the state government and the state legislature, as such inputs are exclusive with them as regards the issues raised, the statement said. "The delay is being occasioned in consideration of those Bills for want of this information and attention of the concerned has been drawn severally and at all levels. It is expected that the highest priority will be given so that legislative work does not suffer. All inputs warranted by the Rules of Business under Article 166(3) of the constitution be duly complied and made available in time," it further said. (ANI)

