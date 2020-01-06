Japan PM Abe sticks to plan to deploy Self-Defense Forces to Middle East
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated his plans to deploy the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to ensure the safety of its ships, even as tensions in the region erupt in the wake of the United States' killing of one of Iran's top military commanders.
At a televised news conference on Monday, Abe called on nations involved to make diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and avoid further escalation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
