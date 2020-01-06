MP: HC extends stay on BJP MLA Lodhi's conviction for 2 weeks Jabalpur, Jan 6 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday extended the stay on conviction and sentence of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi for two more weeks after the state government sought more time to argue the matter, Deputy Government Advocate Vishal Yadav said. Last year, a Bhopal court sentenced Lodhi and 12 others to two years in jail for attacking Raipura tehsildar (revenue official) R K Verma on August 18, 2014, for seizing a tractor transporting sand illegally.

Following the order, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati disqualified Lodhi on November 2, which was revoked after the latter petitioned the Apex Court. A single bench of Justice VPS Chauhan on Monday said, till the next date of hearing, the conviction and sentence of Lodhi shall remain stayed, the counsel said.

On November 7, the Madhya Pradesh high court stayed the conviction and sentence, and granted him bail..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.