Saudi deputy defence minister met Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation - tweet

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, said in a tweet on Tuesday he met U.S. Secretary of defence Mark Esper and discussed mutual challenges faced by both countries.

He also emphasized the importance of both countries' ongoing military cooperation as it serves regional and international security.

The meeting comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

